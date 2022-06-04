Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives $31.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 21.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLB opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08. Core Laboratories has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

