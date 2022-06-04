Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as 2.99 and last traded at 3.03, with a volume of 5751900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 3.53.

Specifically, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total transaction of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 10.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of 5.84.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 164.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,453,000. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,060,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

