CoreCommodity Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,993 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

TRQ stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $30.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.81.

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $402.65 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Turquoise Hill Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

