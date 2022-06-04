CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,200 shares of company stock worth $3,113,335 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 3.65. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.80.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($1.34). Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 78.66% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 30.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

