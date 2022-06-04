CoreCommodity Management LLC Buys 40,183 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,183 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 500.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 137,965 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 114,990 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 60,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 20,499 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,132,880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,394,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archrock by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 126,595 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archrock alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE AROC opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.57. Archrock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 341.18%.

About Archrock (Get Rating)

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AROC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.