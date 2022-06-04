CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

CoreCommodity Management LLC cut its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,794 shares during the quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Mcpherson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

