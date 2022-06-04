CoreCommodity Management LLC Has $921,000 Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

CoreCommodity Management LLC trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,554 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hess by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Hess by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $129.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.07.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.66%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hess from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 172,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $17,370,874.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,559 shares of company stock valued at $36,795,861. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

