CoreCommodity Management LLC Purchases New Position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 116,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $12.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 7.1%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBSW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

