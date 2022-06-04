CoreCommodity Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares during the period. CoreCommodity Management LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ChampionX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,701,000 after buying an additional 62,915 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ChampionX by 1,476.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 147,660 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ChampionX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 189,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $22.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 2.87. ChampionX Co. has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

CHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

ChampionX Profile (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.