CoreCommodity Management LLC Takes Position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 244,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth about $48,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 12.40 and a quick ratio of 12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08 and a beta of 1.87.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

