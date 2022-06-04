Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after purchasing an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,602,000 after buying an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $360.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $327.06 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

