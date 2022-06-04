Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,000,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.89 and its 200-day moving average is $154.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.