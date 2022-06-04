Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 64,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,155,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,593,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day moving average is $70.45. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $63.90 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.