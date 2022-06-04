Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,161,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,580,000 after purchasing an additional 458,399 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,941,000 after acquiring an additional 128,527 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 766,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after acquiring an additional 87,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 660,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 334,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after acquiring an additional 143,308 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

