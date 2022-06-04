Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.61. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

