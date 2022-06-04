Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 722 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in American States Water by 2,152.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American States Water by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American States Water from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American States Water from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 18th.

American States Water stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. American States Water has a one year low of $74.77 and a one year high of $103.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.86.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

