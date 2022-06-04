Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 371 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $110.73 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $101.37 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.