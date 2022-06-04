Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.54-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70 billion-$3.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.79 billion.Corning also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $35.84 on Friday. Corning has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $43.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.18.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Corning by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corning by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

