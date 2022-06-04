Corsair Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 861,215 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 372,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 215,070 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,916,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.35. 282,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,925. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

