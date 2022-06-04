Corsair Capital Management L.P. Sells 717 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $93,151,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,836,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,898,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $6,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $311,814,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,239,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

NYSE GXO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. 608,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average of $76.07.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

