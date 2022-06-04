Corsair Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Corsair Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,076 shares during the quarter. Pershing Square Tontine comprises 0.4% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Pershing Square Tontine worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 137,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 186,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pershing Square Tontine by 40.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

PSTH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 514,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,011. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.86. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $24.05.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

