Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CTVA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,425,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,247,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $64.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

