Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) to post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.61 million and the lowest is $32.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $146.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.80 million to $147.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $179.38 million, with estimates ranging from $175.70 million to $181.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BASE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 4th quarter worth $85,017,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,774,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,579,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,166 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 244,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,951. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

