Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cowen from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cowen from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of COWN opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $727.10 million, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.74. Cowen had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cowen will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 845,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 341,470 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cowen by 423.6% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 389,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 315,248 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at $9,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cowen by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 143,728 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cowen during the fourth quarter valued at $4,638,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.