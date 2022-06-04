Cpwm LLC Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,629 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000. Cpwm LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Washington Federal at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the third quarter worth about $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. The company had a trading volume of 235,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,524. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

