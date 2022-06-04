Cpwm LLC Makes New $894,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of VGT traded down $9.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $360.21. 997,632 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,011. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $327.06 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.68 and its 200-day moving average is $407.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

