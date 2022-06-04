Cpwm LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cpwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VFH traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 583,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.07. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.