Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.00.

CBRL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $90.30 and a 52 week high of $163.37.

In other news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,159,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,676,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 45,081 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.