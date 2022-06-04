Craig Hallum Cuts Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $322.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $195.70 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average is $269.21.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.