Craig Hallum Cuts Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Price Target to $322.00

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $340.00 to $322.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVCO. StockNews.com raised Cavco Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cavco Industries has a 12-month low of $195.70 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.54 and its 200 day moving average is $269.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.
