Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Insider Purchases £41,256 in Stock

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) insider Tim Smith purchased 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,056 ($38.66) per share, for a total transaction of £41,256 ($52,196.36).

Cranswick stock opened at GBX 3,104 ($39.27) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,321.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,518.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. Cranswick plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,824 ($35.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,200 ($53.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 55.60 ($0.70) dividend. This is a boost from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($45.55) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Cranswick from GBX 4,400 ($55.67) to GBX 4,000 ($50.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.40) target price on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

