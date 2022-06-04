Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $22.54 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and $2.37 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Cream Finance coin can currently be purchased for $22.54 or 0.00075479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29,874.20 or 1.00019273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002003 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.