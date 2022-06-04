Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTDW) Shares Down 5.9%

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTDW – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.30. 4,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
