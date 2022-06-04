Credit Agricole S A Buys 25,030 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Logitech International makes up 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $66,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. TheStreet cut Logitech International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,674.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total value of $97,996.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.36. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $56.23 and a one year high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

