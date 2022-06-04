Credit Agricole S A Buys 9,769 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $5,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Qiagen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Qiagen by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Qiagen by 118.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of QGEN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. 417,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,689. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Qiagen has a fifty-two week low of $41.32 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

Qiagen Profile (Get Rating)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.