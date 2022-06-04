Credit Agricole S A Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock traded down $8.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.28. The company had a trading volume of 947,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $269.47 and a one year high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.20.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.00.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

