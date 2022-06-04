Credit Agricole S A Grows Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,625,358 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071,686 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $29,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $975,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 125,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 73,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,004,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,514,000 after buying an additional 654,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

