Credit Agricole S A Has $17.48 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,670 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,052 shares during the quarter. HDFC Bank comprises 0.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HDB traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $58.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,500,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $79.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. This represents a yield of 0.93%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

