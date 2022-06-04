Credit Agricole S A Has $6.71 Million Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in V.F. in the third quarter valued at $8,035,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 63.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 100,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 38,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,252. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. V.F.’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

