Credit Agricole S A Invests $11.07 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,866,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,674,000 after purchasing an additional 832,112 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Ferguson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,932,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,433,000 after purchasing an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Ferguson by 1,258.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ferguson by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,527,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,083,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,734,000. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FERG. BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ferguson from £114.75 ($145.18) to £103.65 ($131.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,739.40.

Shares of FERG traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 282,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,579. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $111.81 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.40.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

