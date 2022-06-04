Credit Agricole S A Raises Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Intuit were worth $7,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,207 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,587,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,307,857,000 after purchasing an additional 296,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $17.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $408.95. 1,519,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,977. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $429.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $516.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

