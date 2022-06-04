Credit Agricole S A Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $36.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,335.87. 308,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,795. The company has a market capitalization of $94.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,202.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,276.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,288. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,606.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,440.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,774.63.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

