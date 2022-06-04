Crosslink Capital Inc. Has $14.91 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 2.4% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.97.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $11.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $162.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,297,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

