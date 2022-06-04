CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19-2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $248.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day moving average is $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

