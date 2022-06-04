CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day moving average is $193.68.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $2,141,231.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.97.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

