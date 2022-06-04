CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.97.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355 in the last ninety days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 382.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $22,694,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

