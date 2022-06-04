Crown (CRW) Trading Up 3.8% Over Last Week

Crown (CRW) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $953,267.37 and approximately $337.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,868.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $188.95 or 0.00632594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00191291 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,821,854 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.