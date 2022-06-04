Cryptonovae (YAE) One Day Volume Hits $5,396.00

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $5,396.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0311 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.91 or 0.04588429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003349 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00442971 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031569 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,085,257 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.