CTC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. UMB Financial comprises about 0.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter worth $73,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UMBF traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.21. 137,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,915. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.56. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. UMB Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total transaction of $159,502.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

