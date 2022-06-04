CTC Capital Management LLC Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000. Southern makes up approximately 2.9% of CTC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after buying an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Southern by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.26. 2,686,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,017,105. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.