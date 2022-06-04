Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 148,633 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 177.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

